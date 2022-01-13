Greenfield presented with clean audit report, dates set for Fiddlestick Festival

The City of Greenfield was presented with its clean audit report Tuesday night and the Board of Aldermen agreed on the dates for this year’s Fiddlestick Festival.

Chloe Humphrey with Cowart, Reese, Sargent CPAs in Martin told the board that there were no findings in the 2021 audit and that minor issues in the past have been corrected.

In other business, Alderman James Roy Pope, of Pope’s Rides and Concessions, requested the dates of April 13th through the 16th for this year’s Fiddlestick Festival with the Board voting to approve.