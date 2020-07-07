City of Greenfield public works crews will be testing sewers over the next few weeks.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says the tests are being done to meet requirements of the state Department of Environment and Conservation to locate blockages, leaks, and cross connections.

During the testing, a harmless white smoke is blown into the sewer for leak identification. Mayor McAdams says during testing, residents may see smoke coming from vent stacks on houses, holes in the ground, and other outlets.

If smoke enters a resident’s home, contact a member of the testing crew in the neighborhood and they’ll explain why you’re seeing smoke in the home.