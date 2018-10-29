The Greenfield Yellowjackets secured the number two spot in Region 7A Friday with their win over West Carroll 27-15. This is the first time since 2001 that Greenfield will be hosting a playoff game.

Coach Don Pitt went to Coaches Corner on Saturday to talk about the win and how proud he is of his team.

Coach Pitt went on to talk about his offensive play, and name dropped a few players who got the Yellowjackets off to a strong start.

Greenfield is now set to host Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering in the first round. The win over West Carroll was huge for the Yellowjackets, but Coach Pitt knows a new season starts this week and MASE will bring an athletic squad to Greenfield.

Kickoff in Greenfield for Round 1 of the TSSAA State Playoffs will be at 7:00 Friday night.

