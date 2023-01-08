Greenfield Recognizes 2002-2003 Boys’ Basketball Team

Before a capacity crowd at the Greenfield-Bradford basketball games Saturday, Greenfield School welcomed members of its 2002-2003 boys’ basketball team and recognized the group on the 20th anniversary of their season that ended as Class A state runner-up.

Members of the 2002-2003 Yellowjacket team were Clint Blackburn, Daniel Blackburn, Jonathan Dethloff, Thomas Galey, Reggie McHaney, Jakob Perkins, Tyler Porter, Brett Reynolds, Chad Robinson, Brandon Shane, Jeremy Smith, Matthew Thomas, Jim Tucker, Adam Vaughan and Matt Wimberley. Brett Perkins was the manager. John Glisson was the team’s head coach, and Don Durden and Willie Trevathan were assistant coaches.

Greenfield won eight games in the postseason that year, claiming the District 15A and Region 8A championships as well a victory in the sectional game. In the state tournament, the ‘Jackets defeated Summertown and University School of Johnson City before falling to Tennessee Temple in the Class A championship game. The team finished with a record of 24-11.

Wins by the current Greenfield squads topped off the special night as both teams defeated Bradford in their district openers. The Lady ‘Jackets led from start to finish and prevailed 60-31. The ‘Jacket boys overcame a 16-point deficit, and a free throw by Carson Wills in the game’s final seconds lifted them to a 43-42 victory.