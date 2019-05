Greenfield School will host a celebration Tuesday to honor the Greenfield Research Team’s first place win at the Tennessee Junior Academy of Science Competition in Nashville.

The celebration is Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 at the Greenfield School Gymnasium.

Greenfield beat out 23 other teams to take the top spot in the competition.

Team members include: Andrew Campbell, Joshua Floyd, Logan Rash, Jacob Romans, and Logan Sawyers.