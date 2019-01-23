Greenfield residents will see a change to their March water bill after the city took action in an effort to comply with suggestions from the state Water and Waste Water Board.

Greenfield City Recorder Callie Smithson says the City Board passed the third reading of two resolutions Tuesday night, the first removing the minimum volume on the water bill, and citizens will pay for only the water they use per 1,000 gallons.

That change will be effective on the March water bill.

The second resolution passed Tuesday night is the one-percent Cost of Living Adjustment increase, which goes into effect on July 1st.

The action was taken after the state sent the City of Greenfield a letter strongly suggesting the board make corrections after showing a net loss for three consecutive years on the city’s proprietary water and sewer fund.

Miss Smithson says the city of Greenfield has until February 15th to submit a questionnaire detailing the changes and plan of action to the state.