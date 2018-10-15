The points kept rolling in, and the Greenfield Yellowjackets have now improved to 6-2 after a 41-0 shutout over Gleason on Friday. The Jackets are still undefeated through four games of region play.

Assistant coach Cody Austin went to Coaches Corner on Saturday to talk about how his team jumped out to an early 28-0 lead in the first quarter, and gave a lot of credit to the Yellowjacket fans.

After the hot first quarter, Gleason was able to keep Greenfield off the board in the second quarter to keep the same score going into half. Coach Austin spoke about what the mindset was for his team coming out of halftime, and how to stay as sharp as possible with playoffs looming.

Greenfield has been probably the biggest surprise in Region 7A this season, but they have the biggest test of the season coming this week as they get ready to head to Tiptonville to battle the Lake County Falcons. Coach Austin told Thunderbolt Radio what the Yellowjackets need to do to come out with a win Friday.

Kickoff in Tiptonville is set for 7:00 Friday night, with airtime on MIX 101.3 at 6:30.

