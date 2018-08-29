The Greenfield Yellowjackets drop to 1-1 after their 18-14 loss to Hollow Rock-Bruceton, a week after defeating Fulton City

42-0.

Head Coach Don Pitt told Thunderbolt News that he was proud of the effort his players showed as a team, but the penalties were ultimately what cost them the game.

Greenfield’s defense held a tough Tigers team to only 18 points, but it was a couple big plays that gave Bruceton that 4 point advantage.

Greenfield will host South Fulton this week, almost a year after the Red Devils defeated the Yellowjackets 28-8 last September. Kick-off is set for 7:00 this Friday.

