Greenfield to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of State Runner-Up Team

Greenfield School honors its 2002-2003 boys’ basketball team Saturday during the Yellowjackets’ home basketball games with Bradford. Twenty years ago this March, Greenfield’s boys finished a 24-11 season as state runner-up in Class A.

That year, the Greenfield team won eight games in the postseason. The ‘Jackets defeated Gleason and South Fulton to claim the District 15A championship and beat Bradford, Peabody and Memphis Mitchell to earn the Region 8A title. Greenfield won a thrilling 58-57 sectional game over Adamsville to advance to the state tournament for the third time in program history and the first trip since the 1983-1984 state championship season. (The Yellowjackets advanced to state again in 2003-2004 and have four all-time state tournament appearances.)

In the state tournament at Murfreesboro, Greenfield defeated Summertown 71-56 in the quarterfinals and won 63-57 over University School of Johnson City in a semifinal contest. The ‘Jackets lost 58-50 to Tennessee Temple in the Class A championship game. Greenfield’s Tyler Porter, Clint Blackburn and Brandon Shane were named to the All-Tournament team.

Following the season’s conclusion, Brandon Shane was selected to the All-State team in Class A. Brandon Shane (first team), Adam Vaughan (second team) and Clint Blackburn (third team) also earned All-West Tennessee honors.

Tyler Porter, Clint Blackburn, Adam Vaughan, Brandon Shane and Jeremy Smith were Greenfield’s starting five. Reserves making valuable contributions to the state runner-up team included Jonathan Dethloff, Chad Robinson, Matthew Thomas, Thomas Galey and Jim Tucker. The Yellowjackets were led by head coach John Glisson, now coaching the Bradford boys, and assistant coach Don Durden.

The recognition of the 2002-2003 Greenfield team takes place between the girls’ and boys’ games. Mix 101.3 has coverage Saturday as Greenfield hosts Bradford with airtime at 5:40 and tipoff at 6:00.

Provided by Clay Cotham