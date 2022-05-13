Greenfield to seek grant for industrial property

The City of Greenfield is seeking a TVA grant to purchase prime property for industrial development.

The City already owns the property east of Highway 45 near Parker Road and Bean Switch Road, and the grant would help purchase 46 acres of an adjoining property owned by Larry Pentecost.

Mike Biggs with the Greenfield Industrial Board presented the grant request to the Greenfield City Board this week.

In the proposed grant, TVA would pay $288,000 dollars and the City of Greenfield would pay $82,000 dollars.

Weakley County Economic Board CEO Justin Crice also told the board…

The Board voted unanimously to move forward in requesting the TVA grant.