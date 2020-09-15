The City of Greenfield and Weakley and Henry Counties are three of 66 Tennessee communities receiving Community Development Block Grants to assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

The City of Greenfield is receiving $362,000 dollars for sewer system improvements; Weakley County has been awarded over $273,000 dollars for county-wide communication improvements; and Henry County is receiving $420,000 dollars for fire protection improvements.

The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development.