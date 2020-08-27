Week 2 of the football season is being played on Thursday night for most teams in our area.

The Westview Chargers will hit the road to Gibson County, and Head Coach Jarod Neal says the Westview mindset is key.

The Yellowjackets of Greenfield will travel to Bruceton. Head Coach Don Pitt says the Tigers are always a tough opponent.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 tonight as the Jackets take on the Tigers in Bruceton.

Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey have the broadcast live at 6:30 tonight on Mix 101.3, with live updates from Kevin Bartholomew as Westview takes on Gibson County.