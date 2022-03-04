Greenfield woman airlifted after crash at Dresden intersection

A Greenfield woman is being treated after a crash Thursday afternoon at the Highway 22 and 54 intersection in Dresden.

Dresden Police Chief Chris Crocker says around 4:35 Thursday, 79-year-old Barbara Goodson was traveling north on Greenfield Highway 54 in a Buick Encore when she rear-ended a Chevy Z-71 pickup driven by Michael Sawyers.

Miss Goodson then proceeded at a high rate of speed to the intersection at Highway 22 where she passed the exit lane, hit a ditch, and went airborne over the 22 highway, where she landed in another ditch, crossed another exit lane before hitting an electric pole, and coming to rest on the vehicle’s side.

Chief Crocker says Miss Goodson was unresponsive when he and other emergency personnel arrived and she was airlifted from the scene.

The chief says she may have been experiencing a medical episode when the crash happened.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sawyers was treated and released.

Dresden Police, Dresden Fire, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, THP, Weakley County EMS, and Weakley County Rescue responded to the scene.