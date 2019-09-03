A Greenfield woman is facing charges after a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart.

38-year-old Amanda Lynn Pruitt is charged with Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass after being captured on surveillance video not scanning two items at the self-checkout. The total amount of the items is almost $11 dollars.

It was also learned Pruitt was advised of Criminal trespass two other times before this incident. Once in Huntingdon in 2012 and in 2017 at the Union City Walmart.

Pruitt was released from the Weakley County Jail.