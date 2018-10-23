A Greenfield woman has been indicted and charged on drug and TennCare fraud charges.

The September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury handed down an indictment against 47-year-old Tina Marie Christiansen of Greenfield.

Christiansen is charged with selling morphine to an informant working with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The morphine Christiansen sold had been obtained through TennCare.

Christiansen is charged with selling a controlled substance, and TennCare fraud, both felonies.

Christiansen is being held in the Weakley County Jail.

