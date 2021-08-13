Greenfield woman injured in single vehicle crash

A Greenfield woman was injured when her car ran down an embankment and trapped her inside.

Greenfield Police Chief Joey Radford says the accident happened just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon when a 1997 Mercury, driven by Christie Shull, ran off the roadway on Broad Street, traveled down an embankment, and trapped her inside the vehicle.

Miss Shull was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The Greenfield Fire Department, Sharon Fire Department & Rescue, Gibson County EMS, Weakley County EMS, and THP all responded to the scene. Weakley County Juvenile Officer Keith Jones also aided in the rescue.

Chief Radford also thanks Weakley County 911 Dispatch for their quick, professional response in the incident.