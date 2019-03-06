Greenfield High School’s Chloe Moore-McNeil was named the TSSAA Miss Basketball for Class A Tuesday night in Murfreesboro.

The top girls and boys basketball players in five classifications of the TSSAA were honored by being named the winners of the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards during a presentation Tuesday night on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2017-2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Peabody’s Ja’darius Harris was named Class A Mr. Basketball.

Moore-McNeil and the Greenfield Lady Yellowjackets are the defending Class A State Champions and will face Clarkrange Thursday afternoon at 2:45 in the Class A state quarterfinals.