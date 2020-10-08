(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)

Greenfield’s Emma Crews has earned the National Merit Scholarship Program’s status of Commended Student.

Math, reading, and writing subscores on the PSAT (the qualifying test for the National Merit® Scholarship Program) provide the basis for the recognition system which includes Commended Students, Semi-finalists and Finalists.

Overall, Crews scored 1360 out of a possible 1520 points on her Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Crews’ high school current cumulative average is 100.05 and her weighted GPA is 4.14.

She plans to go to college at either Vanderbilt University or the University of Chattanooga and she’s still studying her options of majors, as well as her list of colleges. She’s exploring library science or translation as possible career paths.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled at the academic success that Emma Crews has shown in her years at Greenfield School,” said Greenfield School Counselor Sherry Page. “Emma has not only proven to be a very intelligent young lady, but she has also proven to be a very kind and caring person. I know that without a doubt whatever college or profession that Emma pursues they would find her a tremendous asset.”

Emma shares the top academic spots at Greenfield with twin Amelia, who scored only 50 fewer points on the test, just missing the recognition.