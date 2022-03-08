Griffey files legislation to criminalize COVID vaccine mandates and passports

Republican State Representative Bruce Griffey, of Paris, has filed House Bill 2311, making the imposition of a COVID vaccine mandate or the requirement of a COVID vaccine passport a criminal offense in Tennessee.

The legislation, sponsored in the Senate by Senator Joey Hensley (SB2025), specifically provides that it would be a criminal offense “for a person or entity to intentionally require that another person receive a COVID-19 vaccination or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment or as a condition to enter any building, facility, or property that is generally open to the public.”

“I don’t feel that the legislature went far enough during October’s special legislative session on this issue. This is about protecting an individual’s freedom to make their own medical decisions and the freedom of parents to make healthcare decisions for their children. Those individuals who want to get vaccinated should be able to do so. However, those individuals, who have concerns about the vaccine, should not have to live in fear that they may lose their jobs or their children may not be able to attend school or they may not be able to enter a business to purchase groceries if they don’t get vaccinated,” explained Griffey.

“Liberty is one of the 3 innate rights given to us by God, our Father and Creator, and it is set forth in the Declaration of Independence. Tennessee law should reflect the value of liberty, and everyone should respect the right to live in freedom,” Griffey stated.

“This legislation is not only about preserving freedom, but it is also about serving as a voice for my constituents. I polled my district and received input from over 5,500 constituents as to their position on COVID mandates. In response to the question, “Do you support or oppose COVID vaccine mandates by the government?”, 95% responded that they oppose. In response to the question, “Do you support or oppose COVID vaccine mandates by private employers?”, 94% responded that they oppose. In response to the question “Should an employer be allowed to fire an employee for not getting a COVID vaccine?”, 93% responded “No”. With respect to vaccine passports, 95% responded that they oppose,” continued Griffey.

“I have listened to my constituents, and I intend to ensure that their voices are heard loud and clear at the Capitol and that the freedom of all Tennesseans across the state is protected,” Griffey concluded.