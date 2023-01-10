January 10, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Grills and Darby…

Grills and Darby Begin Legislature With New District Boundaries

Grills and Darby Begin Legislature With New District Boundaries

77th District State Representative Rusty Grills, of Newbern, and 76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, will have new boundaries of representation when the Tennessee General Assembly goes into session on Tuesday….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

76th District State Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

Two local Tennessee lawmakers will return to the General Assembly today as representatives of new territory.

Following the latest census counting, 76th District Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and 77th District Representative Rusty Grills, of Newbern, each had shifts in their coverage locations.

Representative Darby told Thunderbolt News about his loss of the South Fulton area, and new service area in Henry County.(AUDIO)

 

Grills explained the new appointed boundaries of his district.(AUDIO)

 

With the beginning of session today, Darby begins his second term in office, while Grills starts his fourth year of serving in Nashville.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology