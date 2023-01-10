Grills and Darby Begin Legislature With New District Boundaries

Two local Tennessee lawmakers will return to the General Assembly today as representatives of new territory.

Following the latest census counting, 76th District Representative Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, and 77th District Representative Rusty Grills, of Newbern, each had shifts in their coverage locations.

Representative Darby told Thunderbolt News about his loss of the South Fulton area, and new service area in Henry County.(AUDIO)

Grills explained the new appointed boundaries of his district.(AUDIO)

With the beginning of session today, Darby begins his second term in office, while Grills starts his fourth year of serving in Nashville.