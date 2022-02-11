Grills Proposes Two Bills to Benefit State Veterans

77th District State Representative Rusty Grills has announced his introduction of two bills to honor U.S. military veterans for their sacrifice.

House Bill 2322 will entitle disabled veterans to receive registration plates free of charge in Tennessee.

The bill expands current law to include veterans who have a service-connected disability, or a combined 100- percent total disability or impairment that hinders their capacity to work.

House Bill 2045 will entitle disabled veterans, and Purple Heart recipients, to have fees waived for title and memorial registration plates for two vehicles.

State law currently only waives fees for one vehicle per qualified veterans.

Representative Grills said the proposals are a small token of gratitude for those who have fought for the nations freedom.

Both proposals require qualifying veterans to show documentation from the United States Department of Veteran Affairs confirming their eligibility.