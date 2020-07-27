The National Federation of Independent Business of Tennessee has recognized lawmakers with a 100-percent business voting record.

Reports showed 82 members of the 111th General Assembly achieved the perfect record during the 2019-2020 session.

Included in the perfect voting group was District 24 State Senator John Stevens, along with District 77 State Representative Rusty Grills, who succeeded Bill Sanderson in the second half of the session.

For the session, the NFIB stated 26 Senators and 56 Representatives achieved the perfect voting record.