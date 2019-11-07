Dyer County’s Rusty Grills says politics has been a part of his life since childhood.

Grills became the Republican nominee this week, to fill the seat of 77th District State Representative.

Voters in Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County, showed their overwhelming support in the special Primary Election, which now propels him to the special General Election in December.

During a sit down visit with Thunderbolt News, Grills told about his introduction to politics.

Grills said he turned his interest into helping his community and others, by seeking a seat on the Dyer County Commission.

The Newbern native says he has already begun his next campaign for the General Election, which will include a ballot of Democratic candidate Micheal Smith, along with Independents Billy M. Jones, Max Smith and Ronnie Henley.

Early voting will begin on November 30th.