Dyer County Republican Rusty Grills will represent the party in the special General Election for 77th District State Representative.

Grills defeated three other Republican candidates in Tuesday’s special primary election of voters in Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County.

In the special Primary Election, Grills carried Dyer and Lake County, and narrowly lost Obion County, on his way to gathering 4,198 votes.

Following Grill’s winning total was Hood with 1,907, Bob Kirk with 759 and Vanedda Price Webb with 644.

In county-by-county released numbers with all precincts reporting, in Lake County’s it was Grills with 242 votes, followed by Hood 223, Webb 29 and Kirk 27.

In voting from Obion County, it was Hood with 1,339, Grills 1,301, Kirk 82 and Webb 60.

In Dyer County, it was Grills with 2,655, followed by Kirk 650, Webb 555 and Hood 345.

Democratic candidate Micheal Smith was also on the special Primary Election ballot, and gathered a three county total of 525 votes.

The special General Election will now be held on December 19th, with a ballot consisting of Republican Rusty Grills, Democrat Micheal Smith, and Independents Ronnie Henley, Billy M. Jones and Max Smith.