The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to finish what they started, and that’s accelerating the rebuilding process by earning the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2017.

The NBA started its hiatus March 11th with Memphis close to getting three key players back in the lineup.

The Grizzlies had won four of their last six and in the Western Conference’s eighth playoff spot with a 3 1/2-game lead.

Now they face eight seeding games trying to hold onto the No. 8 seed.

Their first game will be July 31st against Portland, the team the Grizzlies had been due to play before the NBA stopped play in mid-March.

(AP)