Grizzlies Ja Morant Compensates Young Fan Who Had Basketball Stolen

Former Murray State basketball star Ja Morant is credited with comforting a young fan at a home game for the Memphis Grizzlies.

When attending a recent game, 11 year old Ellie Hughes had a basketball filled with autographs of Grizzlies players, when it was taken from her.

Reports said a man, with his children, took the basketball and ran off during the game at the FedEx Forum.

After hearing about the theft, Morant stepped in to help the young Grizzlies fan.

Following their game against the San Antonio Spurs, Morant took off his shoes and jersey, autographed them, and presented the items to Miss Hughes at court side.

He also took time to pose for several pictures before heading into the locker room.