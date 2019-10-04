A ground breaking ceremony will be held at the new Excel Boats Factory in Union City.

J. Paul Jackson, the Excel Business Operations Manager, said the ceremony will take place on October 22nd at the 601 Sherwood Drive location.

Several key people from both the Arkansas and Utah facilities on hand for the event.

Jackson said the boat company will have a more formal Grand Opening some time next Spring.

In December of 2018, officials from Excel Boats announced their plans to invest $7.5-million dollars in the former Vanity Fair Outlet building.

Plans also include hiring 175 people over the next five years.