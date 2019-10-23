A large crowd of people turned out Tuesday in Union City, for the groundbreaking ceremony for Excel Boats.

The event was held at the site of the former Vanity Fair mall on Sherwood Drive, which now becomes the home of the boat manufacturer.

During the ceremony, Excel Boats owner Glen Forman talked about the line of boats built by his company.

Forman praised the decision to choose Union City, and applauded the local effort of officials in recruiting the manufacturer.

Following the speeches, the event was ended with the demolition of a wall, signifying the building of the company.