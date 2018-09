Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Thursday for two new hotels adjacent to Discovery Park of America.

The Graham family welcomed the crowd to the ceremonial turning of dirt at the site, with Richard Graham explaining the project to Thunderbolt News.

Graham said a study of the area indicated a need for the rooms.

CMI construction project director Perry Parker talked about the new hotels, and their benefit for Union City and the area.

