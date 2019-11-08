The City of Martin is hosting a ground-breaking ceremony this afternoon on the site of the future Martin Public Library.

The ceremony begins at 1:00 at the corner of University and Lindell Streets.

Guest speakers will include Martin Mayor Randy Brundige, Martin Library Foundation Chairman Dr. Nick Dunagan, Library Board Trustees Chairperson Nancy Hinds, USDA’s Jim Tracy, and Martin native and renowned library consultant David Warren.

Library Director Roberta Peacock tells Thunderbolt Radio News what features will be found in the new 21st Century library.

Mayor Brundige says he expects construction to begin sometime in the next month or two, with the project completed sometime by middle of 2021.