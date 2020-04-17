The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 74,700 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 11th.

The numbers were lower than the previous week’s 116,000 claims.

In the 10 county Northwest Tennessee region, the department reported 2,233 new unemployment claims, which was the lowest in the state.

Northern Middle Tennessee reported nearly 35,000 new unemployment claims last week.

Most claimants are receiving their $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit this week, in addition to their Tennessee Unemployment Compensation benefit.