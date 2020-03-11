For the second consecutive year Chloe Moore McNeil was named TSSAA Miss Basketball in Class A at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro Tennessee Tuesday night.

Her teammate Tess Darby was a finalist this year and her Sophomore year.

Moore McNeil was a finalist her sophomore year before winning the award￼ in 2019 and 2020.

She is in an elite group of players ￼to win the award in back to back years.

The 5’11 senior guard averages 20 1/2 points, 5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2 steals per game, she shoots 65% the field, ￼41% from the three-point line and 84.9% from the free-throw line.￼￼ Moore-McNeil has received numerous MVP and all tournament team￼ awards. She told Thunderbolt Radio Sports that she plans to study nursing and continue to play college basketball. ￼￼ she said she’s not concerned about a “personal award” it’s the team that’s most important to her￼.

Greenfield girls were on hand to watch Tess and Chloe be announced his finalist prior to Chloe being named Miss Basketball. ￼

Moore McNeil and Darby along with their Greenfield ￼￼teammates will play at 6 PM Thursday against North Green in the opening round of the Class A tournament. Greenfield is undefeated at 33 and 0 and is the only team that is undefeated ￼going into the state tournament in any division.

￼￼Moore McNeil is pictured below with Tess Darby (l) her lifelong friend and teammate on the basketball court prior to leaving Monday afternoon to play in their third state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro. ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼