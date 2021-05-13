Guidance counselor charged with falsifying academic records

A Stewart County school counselor is accused of improperly changing academic records.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 51-year-old Gayla Grise was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Stewart County Jail on two counts of Falsifying of Educational and Academic Records.

Last September, TBI agents began investigating an allegation that Grise, a Stewart County High School guidance counselor, was altering student transcripts. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that in August 2020, Grise was responsible for making multiple changes within the school’s internal academic records database. The investigation revealed that Grise did not have the authority to make those changes in the manner she did.

Grise was released on a $500 bond.