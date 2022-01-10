Guidelines Established for Traffic Flow in Mayfield

The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center continues to urge everyone to avoid travel in and through downtown Mayfield, as debris removal efforts continue.

While debris work has been halted due to weather conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor plans to resume activities as soon as possible.

Combined with closures due to structural issues with downtown buildings, travel through downtown Mayfield in the tornado corridor continues to be limited to only those who are directly involved in debris removal and other recovery efforts.

The general public is asked to use the KY 121-Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, and I-69 as an outer loop, then travel inbound to access specific businesses that are open.

Also, there is a dark to daylight curfew in Mayfield, but citizens traveling to and from work will be allowed access to their workplace during curfew hours.