The Town of Hornbeak has set some guidelines for their upcoming Christmas parade on December 13th.

Officials are now requiring all parade participants to have a certificate of liability insurance, which names the City of Hornbeak as the beneficiary.

The regulations also require that participants have no four wheelers, no horses and no stunting.

Those wanting to participate in the parade must have a certificate of liability insurance submitted to Hornbeak City Hall by December 11th.

The Hornbeak Christmas parade will begin at 7:00, with line-up starting at 6:00.