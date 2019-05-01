A Fulton County Deputy Jailer has been found guilty of a federal civil rights violation, following a two day trial in Paducah.

A Department of Justice press release said 54 year old James “Jim” Eakes was found guilty of violating the civil rights of an inmate by assaulting him with a dangerous weapon.

The release said jury members convicted Eakes of willfully depriving the inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The investigation and evidence revealed that Eakes tazed the inmate three times in his cell, at the Fulton County Detention Center, on August 14th of 2016.

Following the conviction, he now faces a maximum prison term of 10 years, with sentencing set for August 30th.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Civil Rights Division.

Eakes was suspended without pay from his jailers position following his indictment in federal court.