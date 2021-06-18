Gulf Coast bracing for first significant impact of 2021 hurricane season

The Gulf Coast region is bracing for the first significant impact of the 2021 hurricane season

A tropical storm warning was issued late Thursday afternoon for much of the Gulf Coast as AccuWeather meteorologists continue to closely scrutinize what the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Three.

As of Friday morning, the system was moving over the western Gulf of Mexico to the north at 14 mph, and had sustained winds of 35 mph — four mph short of tropical storm force. According to the NHC, the weather system was 310 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle.

The New Orleans metropolitan area is covered under the warning as well. A tropical storm warning goes into effect when tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in the area within the next 36 hours.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a State of Emergency Declaration on Thursday ahead of any tropical storm conditions. The declaration of a State of Emergency allows the use of state resources to provide storm response aid.

AccuWeather forecasters say the system could further develop into a tropical depression or subtropical storm on Friday morning. Further organization is possible into Friday night, with the potential for the system to strengthen enough to be named Tropical Storm Claudette, the third named system of the young 2021 Atlantic hurricane season — which would take place about two months ahead of average in the basin.

(AccuWeather)