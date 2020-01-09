An approaching Gulf Coast front is expected to bring an array of weather conditions to the Ken-Tenn area starting tonight.

Forecasters say showers will begin after midnight, which will lead to additional rain and thunderstorms on Friday, as temperatures rise to the mid-to-upper-60’s.

On Friday night thru Saturday morning, the National Weather Service says 10 states will be under the threat of severe thunderstorms, that could bring strong straight line winds and possible tornadoes.

In the severe threat area is all of West and Central Tennessee, Northeast Arkansas and a small portion of Western Kentucky.

On Saturday, the local area will still see rain, with a drop in temperatures from the 60’s to upper 40’s by afternoon.

Winter time temperatures will return overnight Saturday, as forecasts call for a drop in the thermometer near 30-degrees, with gusty winds as high as 30-miles per hour.