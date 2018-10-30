Recent reports and statistics from Memphis and Shelby County indicate gun crimes are on the decrease.

A recent study by Project Safe Neighborhoods showed gun related crime had dropped 17.3-percent in the first three quarters of this year.

From January through September, reports indicated 3,659 crimes occurred with guns compared to 4,422 during the same period of 2017.

Crime figures released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission, indicated murders in Memphis were down 17.6-percent, while robberies were down 12.4-percent.

Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said vigorous enforcement of tough federal gun laws, and stiffer jail sentences, is deterring acts of violence with weapons.

