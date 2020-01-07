The Obion County Budget Committee heard a gun ownership and possible confiscation resolution on Monday, that is now being discussed nationwide.

County Commissioner Rob Holman presented the legislation from the Tennessee Firearms Association, called “Second Amendment Preservation and Sanctuary Resolution.

The Resolution declares all federal and state acts, orders, rules and regulations in violation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution, or Article 1 Section 26 of the Tennessee Constitution.

The Resolution would also declare the county Sheriff to take all measures necessary to prevent the enforcement of such federal laws, acts, order and regulations in Obion County.

The gun sanctuary discussion prompted concerns from Commissioner Ricky Boyd, with support coming from Commission Chairman Ralph Puckett.

Budget Committee members will now send the issue to the Legislative Committee, before passage to the full County Commission.

Currently, 13 of 95 Tennessee counties have approved the sanctuary law, with 14 of 120 counties in Kentucky approving the resolution.

Across the nation, multiple state counties have approved a version of the second amendment sanctuary law, with 24 of 39 county sheriff’s in Washington publicly vowing to not support gun control measures.