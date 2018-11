Tennessee’s gun season for deer opens a week from today.

Deer gun season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving.

During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloader or archery equipment. The season continues through January 6.

The second Young Sportsman Hunt will be January 12 and 13.

This is the fourth year that the statewide bag limit for antlered deer is two. The number includes those taken during the archery only, muzzleloader, and gun seasons.

