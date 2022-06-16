Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City.

Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun.

Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street last Friday night, and parked his vehicle around 9:00.

When going back to the vehicle around noon on Saturday, he discovered the gun missing.

Police entered the firearm into the National Crime Information Center.