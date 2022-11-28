Gunpowder & Lead, local 3v3 soccer team, takes Girls National Championship in Florida

The local 3v3 soccer team, Gunpowder & Lead, took the Girls Championship at the 3v3 Live Soccer National Championship held over the weekend in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The team took the championship after competing in eight games against teams from Missouri, Florida, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Over the past year, the team competed in different 3v3 tournaments and won the Regional Championship in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to secure a golden ticket to Nationals.

Players competing in the National event included Reagan Whitledge, (Josh and Allison Whitledge), Chloe Davidson (Beth and Jeromy Davidson), Kaydence Papich (Robbie and Jonathan Stanley and Neal Papich), Finley Lencki (Russ and Blair Lencki). Not pictured because they were unable to attend Nationals: Brea McGuffin (Kurt and Jessica McGuffin) and Ashlee Brent (Sam Brent and Sarah Callison).

The team is coached by Bronagh Kerins from Murray, Kentucky.