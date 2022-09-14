September 14, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Guns Stolen During…

Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City.

Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes.

Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside the residence.

A search of the home revealed an FX AR-15 .9-milimeter pistol, along with two Ruger .9-milimeter pistols were taken from a bedroom closet.

The value of the theft was listed at $1,300.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology