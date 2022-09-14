Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary

Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City.

Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes.

Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside the residence.

A search of the home revealed an FX AR-15 .9-milimeter pistol, along with two Ruger .9-milimeter pistols were taken from a bedroom closet.

The value of the theft was listed at $1,300.