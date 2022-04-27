Guns Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

A Union City man has reported the theft of three handguns from his vehicle.

Union City Police reports said 27 year old Keontre Murrell, of Webster Street, told officers the guns were taken from his vehicle parked at East Gate Apartments.

During an overnight stay, Murrell said someone took a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber pistol, along with two Berretta .9-milimeter pistols.

Police reports said Murrell left the vehicle unlocked while at the location.

The value of the theft was placed at approximately $1,250.