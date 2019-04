The burglary of a residence on South Home Street resulted in the taking of three guns.

Union City police responded to speak with Tim Hickey, who said someone had broke into the home by cutting the screen of a carport window.

The burglar, or burglars, took a Model 19 Glock .9-milimeter pistol, a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun and a pellet gun.

The value of the stolen items was placed at $1,340.