Police in Hickman are continuing their investigation into a gunshot being fired into a home.

Police Chief Tony Grogan told Thunderbolt News that a single shot was discovered into a bedroom of a home on Highland Avenue.

Chief Grogan said one of the residents left the home for a brief period of time, and returned to discover the shot through a window which stuck into a wall.

The Chief said the bullet was from a handgun, and may have possibly been shot from a vehicle, or come from a stray shot made a distance away.

No shell casing was located near the scene of the incident.

Chief Grogan said no one was injured from the shot.