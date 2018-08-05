A Dyersburg store owner is recovering from gunshot wounds after an attempted robbery over the weekend.

According to a release from the Dyersburg Police Department, around 9:45 Saturday morning, two armed suspects entered Allen’s Grocery on Wheeler Street near the Milltown area.

Gunshots were exchanged between the suspects and the store owner, Allen T. McNeely.

McNeely was wounded in the exchange and is recovering from non-critical injuries.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Joshua Lee Foster of Dyersburg, was wounded multiple times by the store owner and is listed in critical condition at Regional One in Memphis.

Dyersburg Police Captain Billy Williams says a second suspect is being sought for the robbery.

He’s described as a black male, slender build was last seen running from the store.

Captain Williams says the second suspect is not believed to be in the Dyersburg area at this time.

Missouri authorities were also seeking Foster for an active probation violation warrant.

(photo courtesy Dyersburg Police Department)

