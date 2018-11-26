A 24 year old Union City man was arrested after reports of a gun being fired from a vehicle and inside of a home.

Union City police reports said a call was received to dispatch, stating that 24 year old Malik Yandal was shooting a gun from a car in the area of Greenwood and College Street.

Police later learned that Yandal had been involved in a domestic argument with his girlfriend at 721 Greenwood Street.

The investigation showed Yandal fired a shot in the home, and attempted to destroy the residence by punching holes in the walls and throwing things around.

Police did recover a .9-milimeter shell casing and two bullet fragments from the scene.

Yandal was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

