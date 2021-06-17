Hagerty discusses resources for the Great Smoky Mountains and efforts to combat Asian carp with Interior Secretary

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty talked Wednesday with new Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland about two issues important to Tennessee.

The first issue the Senator discussed were the resources to reduce the maintenance backlog in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Senator Hagerty then asked Secretary Haaland about efforts to combat the issue of Asian carp within Tennessee’s waterway systems.

Secretary Haaland said she and her staff are committed to working with Hagerty and other Senators to continue to advance solutions.